Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

