 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News