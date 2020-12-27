Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.