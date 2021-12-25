It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Winona, MN
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
