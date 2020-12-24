Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -8.42. 2 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 2:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.