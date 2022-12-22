Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

