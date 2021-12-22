Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.