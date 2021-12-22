It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 25 degrees is today's low. E…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 20-degree low is for…