It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.04. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. …
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is toda…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…