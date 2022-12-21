It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. -3 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Don't go o…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. The area wi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Expect peri…
For the drive home in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…
Winona's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. I…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8. -6 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…