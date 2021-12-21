It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN
