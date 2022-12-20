Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8. -6 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.