Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.