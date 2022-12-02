 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

