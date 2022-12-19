Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.