Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.