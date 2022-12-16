It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN
