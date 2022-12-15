It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Winona, MN
