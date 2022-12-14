Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.