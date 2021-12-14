Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.