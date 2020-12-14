 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.34. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

