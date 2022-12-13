Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.