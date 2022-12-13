Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. I…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accum…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Thursday, with temperatures…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…