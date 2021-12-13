The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 28-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It migh…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for tempe…