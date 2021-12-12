Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.