Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Winona, MN
