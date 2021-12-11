It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 2…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 28-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for tempe…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay co…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. T…