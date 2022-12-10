 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

