 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News