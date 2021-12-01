Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.