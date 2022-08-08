The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN
