The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN
