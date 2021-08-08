 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The difference between climate change and global warming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News