The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN
