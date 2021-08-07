 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

