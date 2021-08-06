Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.