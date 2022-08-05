Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.