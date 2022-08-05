Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's condition…
For the drive home in Winona: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…