Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.