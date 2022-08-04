Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

