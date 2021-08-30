The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see s…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You m…
Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 i…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% c…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's weather fo…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain …
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatu…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.