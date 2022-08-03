Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.