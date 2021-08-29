 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

