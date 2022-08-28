Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN
