Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 7:38 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see s…
Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 i…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You m…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatu…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's weather fo…