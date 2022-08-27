Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.