Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

