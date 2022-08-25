Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.