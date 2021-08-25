The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 64F. Winds l…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should …
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.