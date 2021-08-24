Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 64F. Winds l…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow.…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cl…