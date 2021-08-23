Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow.…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.