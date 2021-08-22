Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.