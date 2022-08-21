It will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Winona, MN
