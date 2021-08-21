Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.