 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News