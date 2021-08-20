 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

